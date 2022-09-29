Student injured in hit-and-run near Oregon State campus; driver sought

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - Corvallis police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a student near the Oregon State University campus Monday night.

The hit-and-run occurred at about 6:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Northwest Harrison Boulevard in the Greek Row area, about two blocks from campus. Police say the student, identified as 21-year-old Aliyah Lopez, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries.

On Tuesday morning, police said Lopez was in the ICU.

In a campus notice on the incident, OSU wrote the following:

Dear OSU Corvallis Community Members, I regret to inform you of a serious off-campus incident that occurred Monday evening, Sept. 26, involving an Oregon State student, who was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured. This incident occurred at approximately 6:21 p.m. at the intersection of Northwest 26th Street and Northwest Harrison Boulevard. Based upon initial information gathered during the investigation, Corvallis Police detectives are seeking a beige or champagne-colored, full-size sport utility vehicle similar to a Chevrolet Tahoe, or a beige or champagne-colored full-sized pickup truck with a canopy. Currently, investigators do not have a license plate or make and model for the vehicle. Corvallis Police detectives are seeking any information related to this incident or vehicle, and any video recordings or photographs that may contain images of this or a similar vehicle.

The college ended by asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Corvallis police and linked resources for anyone impacted by the incident.

Based on the investigation, police said they’re looking for a beige or champagne-colored full-sized SUV similar to a Chevrolet Tahoe or a full-sized pickup truck with a canopy.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Mark Smith at 541-766-6976 or mark.smith@corvallisoregon.gov.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.