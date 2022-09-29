Student injured in hit-and-run near Oregon State campus; driver sought
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - Corvallis police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a student near the Oregon State University campus Monday night.
The hit-and-run occurred at about 6:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Northwest Harrison Boulevard in the Greek Row area, about two blocks from campus. Police say the student, identified as 21-year-old Aliyah Lopez, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries.
On Tuesday morning, police said Lopez was in the ICU.
In a campus notice on the incident, OSU wrote the following:
The college ended by asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Corvallis police and linked resources for anyone impacted by the incident.
Based on the investigation, police said they’re looking for a beige or champagne-colored full-sized SUV similar to a Chevrolet Tahoe or a full-sized pickup truck with a canopy.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Mark Smith at 541-766-6976 or mark.smith@corvallisoregon.gov.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.