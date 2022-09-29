Turning Warmer & Sunnier

Hopefully you enjoyed the fall weather the past couple days! This is the end of it and we are returning to summer-like weather for the rest of our forecast. The rain ended mostly before noon and we have only seen very isolated showers since. Tonight clouds should clear and we’ll have a clear and cool night for most.

Tomorrow morning expect to start the day with some patchy fog and low clouds. Those will clear out quickly into the afternoon though and we will see a sunny day. Temperatures will be climbing into the mid to upper 70s. From there, high pressure will strengthen and we’re getting a good dose of summer weather to start October.

This weekend will see temperatures climb into the mid-80s and stay there to start the next week. We will see a few morning clouds Monday, but other than that expect mainly sunshine. Tuesday we are more likely to start the day with clouds before we see the sunshine. Temperatures will be just slightly cooler, in the low 80s. Wednesday will start the same and highs will be right around 80. Thursday sees another mostly sunny day, and temperatures still in the low 80s.

It’s a warm 7-day forecast for October and in the next 10 days, we don’t see any soaking rain or a big cooldown.

