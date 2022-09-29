Vancouver SWAT negotiations end with wanted man in custody.

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Police locked down a portion of a southeast Vancouver neighborhood for several hours this evening as several agencies attempted to get a wanted man to come out of a home off southeast 117th Avenue.

After an active scene involving police departments from Battle Ground, Kelso, Vancouver and Clark County Sheriff, SWAT and the majority of officers left the scene by 10 p.m. Wednesday. However, some law enforcement remains on the scene processing the area.

Authorities have confirmed they were responding to a wanted person with several warrants. That person did come out of the home peacefully around 9 p.m.

Neighbors who spoke with FOX 12 referred to the property as a problem house, but say they’ve never seen anything like this happen here before.

For several hours, SWAT spoke to the person inside the home over the loudspeaker, at one point, shooting out cameras outside the home with less-lethal rounds and eventually deploying gas into the home.

Authorities have yet to reveal the name of the person taken into custody or details behind what led to Wednesday’s arrest.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

