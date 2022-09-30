1 hospitalized after shooting at Salem homeless camp

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A late-night shooting at a Salem homeless camp sent one person to the hospital Thursday.

According to the Salem Police Department, officers responded around 11:10 p.m. to reports of a person with a gunshot wound near Bill Frey Drive and Portland Road NE.

Officers located a man with a gunshot wound at a nearby camp and provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to Salem Health for treatment.

Officers soon learned an argument between two people at the camp had taken place before the shooting.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are leading the investigation and Salem P.D. has not yet announced any arrests.

