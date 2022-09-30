22-year-old man arrested in connection with downtown Medford shooting

MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - Medford police arrested a 22-year-old man on Thursday in connection with a Sept. 22 shooting that left a man with critical injuries, according to the Medford Police Department.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 22, police responded to downtown Medford following reports of gunshots.

Police said their investigation revealed that the suspect, Spencer James Bliss, got into a “verbal altercation” with 29-year-old Andrew Lewis Fuentez. Bliss was armed with a handgun but did not draw it at that time.

The two parted ways, but soon resumed their argument near East Ninth Street and Almond Street, according to police.

Police said witnesses told them Fuentez was on foot when he approached Bliss, who was sitting in his vehicle. Bliss then shot him at close range and drove away while firing additional rounds. One entered a nearby home but caused no injuries.

A bystander loaded Fuentez into his vehicle and drove him to the hospital. Fuentez was later flown to a Portland-area hospital with critical injuries. He is now in stable condition.

On Thursday, police found and arrested Bliss. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail and charged with assault, attempted murder and reckless endangerment.

