Dangerous marine toxins forces closure of all Oregon razor clamming

OREGON COAST (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Agriculture has paused all razor clam harvesting along the entire Oregon coast. Officials say recent lab results are indicating marine biotoxin domoic acids are exceeding allowed limits.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said on Friday in addition to the closure of the entire coast for razor clam harvesting, mussel harvesting also remains closed from the Columbia River to the north side of the Yachats River for elevated levels of paralytic shellfish poison, a marine biotoxin. Mussel harvesting remains open from the south side of the Yachats River to the California border.

SEE MORE: 1 hospitalized after shooting at Salem homeless camp

For Oregonians looking to go bay clam and crab harvesting, ODFW said those will remain open along the entire coast range.

The ODA will continue testing for shellfish toxins twice a month as weather permits, the ODFW said.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.