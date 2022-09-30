Drug dealer targeting Portland high school students faces federal charges

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man is facing federal charges for targeting and selling drugs to high school students, according to the Oregon District Attorney’s Office.

Jonathon Clark, age 42, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance to a minor.

According to court documents, Portland Public Schools officials contacted the Portland Police Bureau Wednesday to help find a missing student who was last seen with Clark. They suspected Clark of supplying drugs to students.

Investigators soon located the missing student with Clark in Powell Park in Southeast Portland. Officers learned that Clark had an outstanding arrest warrant in Clackamas County. When they arrested him, officers found cocaine and MDMA in his backpack. Clark later admitted that he was selling drugs to minors.

Clark is expected to appear in federal court Friday. The government will seek pre-trial detention.

