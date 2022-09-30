Fog This Morning, Sunny Days to Come

We have areas of low clouds and fog this morning, but it will soon clear to a mostly sunny day with a high of 78 degrees.

The coast will start with some clouds and fog but will clear to sunshine and highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Areas of clouds and fog in the valleys, then mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The gorge, sunny with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Mt. Hood area, sunny, high 74 in Welches, 68 at the pass and 60 up at Timberline. Central and eastern Oregon, mostly sunny, highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. 7-day forecast for the metro, areas of fog this morning, then sunny, high 78. Tomorrow through Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny, highs in the low to mid 80s and lows throughout in the upper 50s to around 60.

