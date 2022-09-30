On the Go with Ayo at Dogtoberfest

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:58 AM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Beer, dogs and supporting a good cause. Dogtoberfest comes back this Satuday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Lucky Lab Brew Pub in Southeast Portland.

The event started 28 years ago with a dog wash and has since transformed into Dogtoberfest.

Dogtoberfest is free to attend but tickets and registration for the costume contest go to help the Dove Lewis veterinary hospital to help advocate for their blood bank.

For more information, tickets and costume contest registration, check out Dove Lewis’s website.

