Highway 97 crash leaves one dead, one injured

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A two-car crash on Highway 97, near milepost 117, left a man dead and another injured Thursday evening, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers responded just after 7:30 p.m. to find that a southbound gray Honda Accord crossed into the northbound lane and crashed head-on into a red Ford f150.

The driver of the Honda Accord, 23-year-old Micah Borden was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford, 37-year-old Jon Moore was injured and taken to the hospital.

