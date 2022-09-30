Highway 97 crash leaves one dead, one injured

OSP File Image
OSP File Image(KPTV file image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:58 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A two-car crash on Highway 97, near milepost 117, left a man dead and another injured Thursday evening, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers responded just after 7:30 p.m. to find that a southbound gray Honda Accord crossed into the northbound lane and crashed head-on into a red Ford f150.

The driver of the Honda Accord, 23-year-old Micah Borden was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford, 37-year-old Jon Moore was injured and taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Portland skyline
People in Portland swear less than any other major US city, study finds
Portland Fire & Rescue
Woman intentionally sets fire to Portland apartment
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Man critically injured in Hazelwood shooting
FILE - Thumb Butte near Prescott, Arizona
Ex-Seattle man found guilty of dumping body parts in Arizona