Man critically injured in Hazelwood shooting

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:40 AM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was critically injured by gunfire in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood early on Friday morning.

According to a police statement, officers from the East Precinct were alerted to gunfire in the 200 block of Southeast 148th Avenue at 2:14 a.m.

Officers on scene said they learned that a shooting victim had been driven by a private vehicle to a hospital a short while afterward. Together with officers from the Central Precinct, East officers responded and launched an investigation. They discovered a crime scene at the scene of the original call, and they came to the conclusion that the incident was connected to the gunshot call. The victim, a man, was seriously hurt.

Portland detectives are investigating and Southeast 148th Avenue is closed between Southeast Stark Street and East Burnside Street.

