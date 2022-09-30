Old Town stabbing leaves 1 dead, suspect detained

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau detained a suspect after a stabbing in Old Town left a person dead Friday morning.

A large police presence responded to a report of a stabbing near the intersection of West Burnside Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim dead.

Officers soon found the suspect nearby and detained him. PPB has not released the identity of the suspect or the victim.

The Police Bureau asks anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or by phone at 503-823-0762, or Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991.

During the investigation, Northwest 3rd Avenue was closed between West Burnside Street and Northwest Couch Street. The right lane of westbound Burnside Street was also closed at Northwest 3rd Avenue.

