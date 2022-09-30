Oregon City man charged for sexually asssaulting a minor

ST. HELENS Ore. (KPTV) – The St. Helens Police Department has arrested an Oregon City man on charges related to the sexual assault of a minor.

According to the St. Helens P.D., Billy Gene Fabiano, 51, of Oregon City, was taken into custody after officers received information alleging Fabiano had sexual contact with an underage victim.

Officers investigate the claim and presented evidence to a Columbia County Grand Jury, who indicted Fabiano on Thursday.

Fabiano was booked into Columbia County Jail on 17 counts of Rape in the Third Degree, 17 counts of Sodomy in the Third Degree, Unlawful Delivery of a Schedule I Controlled Substance to a Minor and Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor. Fabiano’s bail is set at $2 million.

St. Helens says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to Fabiano having contact with minors is asked to call St. Helens Detectives Gaston and Smith at 503-397-1521.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.