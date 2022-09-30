People in Portland swear less than any other major US city, study finds

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Although it may sound like a load of bull, a recent study reveals that people in Portland are less likely to curse than those in other major American cities.

Around the world, many people swear. The majority of civilizations view the usage of curse words as improper. However, depending on the situation, some people employ them to convey their emotions in tense, amusing, or even joyful situations.

Preply, a firm that provides online language training, polled 1,500 people from 30 major U.S. locations to determine who swears the most and who swears the least. Here’s what they discovered:

How often people in Portland swear

The analysis by Preply found that swearing is used on average 14 times per day in Portland. The Rose City is now tied with Phoenix as the city with the fewest curses.

Other cities among the least likely to swear include: San Diego, Boston, San Antonio, Nashville, Milwaukee, San Jose, New York City, El Paso, Chicago, and Detroit.

American cities that swear the most

According to Preply’s research, Columbus, Ohio residents are the most prone to curse. They apparently use 36 curse words on average each day. Las Vegas, Jacksonville, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Philadelphia, Indianapolis, San Francisco, Fort Worth, and Louisville round out the list of the most potty-mouthed cities.

Preply also included a list of popular swear word substitutes to help keep things clean.

Favorite swear word substitutions

Fudge or fudgesicle Shoot Frick or Frickin’ Crap Dang Heck Darn or Darn it Holy Cow Poop Fork Mother trucker Sugar Holy smokes

