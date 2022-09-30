Police looking for suspect in school bag theft, smashed vehicle window in Eugene

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Eugene police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of smashing a vehicle window and stealing a school bag, they announced Friday.

On March 30, a mother and her teen daughter went to dinner at a restaurant and parked their vehicle in the restaurant lot. When they returned to their car, they found the passenger window shattered and the teen’s bag gone, police said. Inside the bag had been the teen’s keys, school computer and wallet with a debit card and social security card.

Soon after, someone tried to use the card at Walmart on 4550 West 11th Avenue. Surveillance images were captured of the person attempting to make the purchase, showing distinctive tattoos on his right, inner forearm that possibly say “Ru$$el and “TROTT” or “HOTT.”

Police did not say why they are just now releasing the images from the March theft.

Anyone who might recognize the person in the pictures or have other tips, is asked to contact Detective Shawn Trotter at 541-682-5168.

