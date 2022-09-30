Salem woman discreetly calls 911 leading deputies to her kidnapper

Police lights
Police lights(WRAL)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:51 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday night, a Salem woman dialed 911 and then allegedly led Marion County authorities to both her and the suspected kidnapper.

Around 5:00 p.m., the incident started in front of a gas station on Lancaster Drive Southeast close to Macleay Road Southeast. The woman claims that when she was attempting to leave, a man got into her car and would not leave.

According to Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the woman hastily contacted 911 before putting her phone in her purse and yelling out street names as she passed them. “Get out of my car, and don’t touch me,” the woman reportedly said to someone in the background, according to the 911 operator.

The man and woman were discovered by deputies at a Shari’s restaurant off Lancaster Driver Southeast.

Danniel Anderson, the suspect, was detained and charged with kidnapping in the first degree as well as harassment.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police looking for suspect in school bag theft, smashed vehicle window in Eugene
Police looking for suspect in school bag theft, smashed vehicle window in Eugene
OSP File Image
Highway 97 crash leaves one dead, one injured
Portland skyline
People in Portland swear less than any other major US city, study finds
Portland Fire & Rescue
Woman intentionally sets fire to Portland apartment