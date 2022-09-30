Salem woman discreetly calls 911 leading deputies to her kidnapper

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday night, a Salem woman dialed 911 and then allegedly led Marion County authorities to both her and the suspected kidnapper.

Around 5:00 p.m., the incident started in front of a gas station on Lancaster Drive Southeast close to Macleay Road Southeast. The woman claims that when she was attempting to leave, a man got into her car and would not leave.

According to Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the woman hastily contacted 911 before putting her phone in her purse and yelling out street names as she passed them. “Get out of my car, and don’t touch me,” the woman reportedly said to someone in the background, according to the 911 operator.

The man and woman were discovered by deputies at a Shari’s restaurant off Lancaster Driver Southeast.

Danniel Anderson, the suspect, was detained and charged with kidnapping in the first degree as well as harassment.

