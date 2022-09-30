Suspect on the run after deadly hit-and-run in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking this morning for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in northeast Portland. It happened just before midnight Friday.

It happened on the 4000 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue where the Portland Police Major Crash Team is investigating.

When officers arrived they found the pedestrian, who they say was an adult man. He was dead at the scene. No word yet on his identity.

Police say the driver left the scene, but they haven’t yet provided a vehicle description.

Police say that northeast 122nd Avenue is closed in both directions between Northeast Fremont Street and Northeast Skidmore Street.

This is the 45th traffic fatality of the year in Portland.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.