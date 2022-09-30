Man shoots into Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru after finding out location is closed
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:08 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is searching for a suspect who fired a gun into a McDonald’s.
According to police, the white-colored sedan pulled up to the McDonald’s at 2814 NE Andresen Road just after 2:20 a.m. Thursday. After attempting to order food through the window and being denied, the suspect pulled out a gun, firing a shot through the drive-thru window.
Officials say no one was injured.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (360) 487-7440.
