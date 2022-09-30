Warm and dry start to October!

Good afternoon & happy Friday! The marine layer was around all morning, and finally burned off around midday. Due to persistent cloud cover, temperatures were slow to warm up. Highs should only reach the mid 70s or so across our western valleys. All in all, it’ll turn out to be a beautiful end to the month of September!

High pressure will expand over the region throughout the next few days, leading to lots of sunshine and warmer weather. A dry east wind will is expected between Saturday and early Sunday. If we hadn’t experienced rainfall over the past two days, we’d be facing relatively high fire danger. Luckily, our fire danger won’t be quite as high, but that east wind will definitely dry things out. With drier air and high pressure overhead, afternoon temperatures this weekend will soar into the mid to upper 80s. The wind will calm down and reverse direction Sunday afternoon, which will eventually lead to gradually cooling temps Monday and Tuesday. However, temperatures will still be running about 15 degrees above normal for early October. Portland’s average high temp for early October is 70-71 degrees.

High pressure will more or less meander over the Northwest next week. This will bring subtle changes in sky conditions, but dry weather should persist throughout the next 7-10 days. Long story short: there’s no sign of rain or significant cool downs coming anytime soon.

Enjoy this extended period of summer-like weather.

