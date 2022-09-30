Woman intentionally sets fire to Portland apartment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation after intentionally setting a fire to her apartment early Friday morning, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

Fire crews responded to a call of someone burning material just outside their apartment door just after 3:45 a.m in a five-story apartment building on Southwest Broadway.

The caller and other residents began evacuating the building and another caller reported seeing smoke coming out of the inside of the woman’s apartment.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and burnt debris and began evacuating people from the building. Portland Police officers arrived and tried to talk to the woman but she was unresponsive. She was also throwing items out of a window on the third floor.

Officers went into the apartment and took the woman into custody. She was taken to a hospital on police officer hold for a mental health evaluation.

Firefighters put out the fire by 4:19 a.m. PF&R said fire investigators were on scene and are waiting for the medical evaluation before considering arson charges for the fire. PF&R said no one was injured in the fire.

