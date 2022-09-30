Woman pushed to ground, robbed in Vancouver Mall parking lot

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed Wednesday at the Vancouver Mall.

According to police, the victim was walking through the parking lot on her way to work when a maroon-colored car resembling a Kia Optima drove past her and parked. Soon after, a man exited the car, attacked her from behind, pushing her to the ground and taking her purse.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hoodie pulled tight around his face. Witnesses state there were a total of three males inside the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (360) 487-7440.

