Wrong way crash in Wilsonville leaves motorcyclist dead

WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old California man is dead after a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a Jeep on Interstate 5 early Friday morning, according to the Oregon State Police.

A witness told police that Tyler Bratton of Santa Rosa had been traveling north, then for an unknown reason, made a U-turn and headed south in the northbound fast lane.

Shortly before 1 a.m., police responded to the crash on I-5 near milepost 279, south of Wilsonville, where Bratton’s motorcycle had collided with a Jeep Cherokee traveling north.

Bratton was declared dead.

Police said they also determined that the driver of the Jeep, 22-year-old Usach Sisach Nelson of Corvallis, had been driving impaired with a blood alcohol content of .10%.

Nelson was arrested and charged with a DUII, police said.

