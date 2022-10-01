1 dead after crash involving pedestrian in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead after a pedestrian was hit by a car in the Cully neighborhood Friday.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded at 8:41 p.m. to reports of a crash on Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast 55th Avenue. Arriving officers found the body of a female pedestrian dead at the scene.

The driver of the car remained on scene and is cooperating, according to PPB.

The Portland Police MCT responded to the scene. During the investigation, Northeast Lombard Street is closed between Northeast 52nd Avenue and Northeast 55th Avenue. If anyone has information about the incident, please contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov , attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-263577, or call (503)823-2103.

