Firefighters battle blaze at home under construction in Wash. Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters had a challenging time putting out a fire in a home under construction early Saturday morning in the Cooper Mountain area of Washington County.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said at about 3 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a home on Kelly View Loop. A neighbor reported a house under construction was on fire.

Firefighters had a difficult time attacking the flames because the floor is unstable. This meant they fought the fire from the outside.

No one was injured. The cause is still under investigation.

