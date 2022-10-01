Firefighters battle blaze at home under construction in Wash. Co.

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:52 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters had a challenging time putting out a fire in a home under construction early Saturday morning in the Cooper Mountain area of Washington County.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said at about 3 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a home on Kelly View Loop. A neighbor reported a house under construction was on fire.

Firefighters had a difficult time attacking the flames because the floor is unstable. This meant they fought the fire from the outside.

No one was injured. The cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

