Man found dead after shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found dead in northeast Portland early Saturday morning.

PPB said just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 162nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and killed.

Homicide detectives responded to investigate. No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0696 or detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov.

