October Starts Very Warm

Good morning!

Hopefully you enjoyed the more fall-like weather we have had since Wednesday, because it comes to an end today. We are going to see very warm temperatures for a while now at the start of October. Temperatures for most of the 7-day forecast will be running 10-15° above normal.

Today expect lots of sunshine, but also breezy conditions. We will start and end with clear skies, and temperatures will reach the mid 80s for most of us. Tomorrow, the winds die down, but temperatures should be even warmer! We will be in the upper 80s to end the weekend. Monday will remain in the mid 80s as well, with high pressure in place.

By the middle of the week, we start to see more clouds at times, but conditions will remain dry and warm. Tuesday could be the only day that drops into the upper 70s, while the rest of the week is expected to be in the low 80s.

It may be October, but summer is holding on!

