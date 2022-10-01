Rising’s 3 TD passes lead No. 12 Utah past Beavers, 42-16

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Cameron Rising threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns and added 73 yards and a score on the ground to lead no. 12 Utah to a 42-16 victory over Oregon State on Saturday.

The Utes (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) forced four turnovers to avenge their only Pac-12 loss from last season.

Third-string quarterback Ben Gulbranson threw for 177 yards and two interceptions to lead the Beavers. Gulbranson played the final three quarters after starter Chance Nolan left with a neck strain.

Oregon State (3-2, 0-2) suffered its second straight loss despite rolling up 417 yards and 21 first downs.

Utah broke open a close game with a pair of third quarter touchdowns. Devaughn Vele fought scored on a 16-yard catch. Then, R.J. Hubert picked off a pass from Gulbranson in the end zone and returned it 70 yards to set up Jaylen Dixon’s 22-yard scoring run.

A 4-yard toss from Rising to Dalton Kincaid gave the Utes a 42-16 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Clark Phillips III intercepted Nolan twice in the first quarter, becoming the first Utah player since Julian Blackmon in the 2017 Heart of Dallas Bowl to have multiple interceptions in the same game. Phillips finished with three interceptions – the first Utah player to do since Robert Johnson had three picks against Colorado State in 2009.

Phillips snagged his first interception on Oregon State’s second play from scrimmage to set up Dixon’s diving 19-yard catch three plays later that gave Utah a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.

The Beavers answered on their next drive. Silas Bolden took a pitch and ran 29 yards untouched on a reverse to even the score. Phillips jumped a route for his second interception and returned it 38 yards to put Utah back in front midway through the first quarter.

Rising stiff-armed a defender, danced along the sideline, and dragged a would-be tackler to the pylon at the end of a 24-yard run to extend the Utes’ lead to 21-7 early in the second quarter.

Atticus Sappington made three field goals – two from 26 and one from 31 yards out – to help Oregon State trim the deficit to 21-16 early in the third quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon State: The Beavers experienced some early success running the ball against Utah’s defense. Oregon State tallied 130 rushing yards by halftime while averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Utah: The Utes have forced a turnover in seven consecutive games. Utah scored its first 14 points off two takeaways, providing a cushion against a sluggish offense that went 3-and-out on four of the team’s first seven drives.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Utah could move closer to returning to the Top 10 in the upcoming AP Top 25 Poll.

UP NEXT

Oregon State visits Stanford on Saturday.

Utah visits UCLA on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.