1 dead in second deadly Portland stabbing in less than 12 hours

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead following a stabbing death in downtown Portland. This is the second stabbing death in less than 12 hours in downtown Portland.

Officers first responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crime scene at NW Couch Street and NW Broadway where the stabbing occurred.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, one suspect is in custody.

The PPB Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. While the investigation is underway, NW Broadway is closed from Burnside to Davis Streets. Couch Street is closed from the Avenue to NW Park Avenue.

No additional information is available at this time.

