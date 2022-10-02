1 arrested, 1 gets away after police find stolen car in NW Portland
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:43 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was found passed out with a gun in his lap in a running car in northwest Portland on Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
PPB said officers got a report of two people passed out in a running car facing the wrong way on Northwest Glisan Street. When they arrived, they found the car was stolen from Washington state. The driver had a gun in his lap.
Police said after a brief struggle, they arrested the driver for unauthorized use of a vehicle, resisting arrest and interfering with a police officer. The passenger ran and was not found.
Police recovered several items, including a gun, from the car.
