1 arrested, 1 gets away after police find stolen car in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was found passed out with a gun in his lap in a running car in northwest Portland on Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

SEE ALSO: Portland contractor has trailer worth $40k stolen

PPB said officers got a report of two people passed out in a running car facing the wrong way on Northwest Glisan Street. When they arrived, they found the car was stolen from Washington state. The driver had a gun in his lap.

A stolen car found Saturday in NW Portland with a man passed out with a gun in his lap inside. (PPB)

Police said after a brief struggle, they arrested the driver for unauthorized use of a vehicle, resisting arrest and interfering with a police officer. The passenger ran and was not found.

Police recovered several items, including a gun, from the car.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.