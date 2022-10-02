50 vehicles vandalized in NE Portland, police looking for information

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least 50 people found their vehicle tires punctured Saturday morning around the Roseway neighborhood in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just before 9 a.m., police responded to an initial report of vandalism at the 2800 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue. Once there, police learned that multiple vehicles nearby also had their tires punctured in the night.

SEE ALSO: Man dies, suspect arrested in Hazelwood shooting

In the next few hours, police found about 30 victims within the area of Northeast 72nd Avenue to Northeast 77th Avenue, south of Northeast Sandy Boulevard to Northeast Alameda Street.

Throughout Saturday, police continued to document victims in a multiple block radius west of Roseway Heights Middle School, with the number rising to more than 50.

SEE ALSO: Wrong-way crash in Wilsonville leaves motorcyclist dead

Anyone whose tires were damaged in the night and has not reported the vandalism to the police is asked to make a report on the Portland Police Bureau website, and reference case number 22-263990. Police are also asking victims to document the damage with pictures and to save any invoices or receipts from repair costs.

Additionally, police are asking people with home surveillance cameras in the area to check their footage for images of the suspect or suspects. Anyone with information, images, or tips are asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention “North NRT” and reference case number 22-263990.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.