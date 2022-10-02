Above-average temperatures continue this week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The abnormally warm weather continued today. Portland temperatures climbed even higher Sunday than they did Saturday with some areas of the metro hitting the upper 80s. The coast got a big cooldown with the return of onshore flow and some cloud cover-- the 24-hour temperature change is 20+ degrees! That flow isn’t strong enough to do much for us inland, though.

We’ve got one more very warm and sunny day Monday (highs in the mid 80s) before we get a brief cooldown Tuesday and Wednesday. A low pressure system in the Gulf of Alaska inches a little bit closer to us, spinning in some more clouds, but we’ll continue to see above-average temperatures in the upper 70s/low 80s.

The high pressure system that’s been sitting over us will strengthen once again as we head towards next weekend, so temperatures may gradually start to climb back into the low to mid 80s. Plan on morning clouds to afternoon sunshine Thursday through the start of the weekend.

Models are showing a pretty steep drop-off in temperatures after Sunday, though. So if you’re crossing your fingers for cooler (or at least not summer-like) weather, it’s coming!

