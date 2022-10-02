‘Our identities are not political’: ACLU and Newberg School respond to display policy ruling

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - Following a Sept. 22 Yamhill County circuit court ruling on the Newberg School District display policy, the district Twitter account released an 18-tweet “thread” on Friday evening as the initial statement from the board of directors about the ruling.

On Sept. 22, the court ruled in Shotts v. Newberg School District that the school district’s policy restricting displays violated Article I, section 8 of the Oregon Constitution, and prohibited the policy from being enforced.

The Aug. 2021 policy banned all displays of political, quasi-political, or otherwise controversial messages or symbols in all Newberg schools. The ACLU of Oregon brought the Sept. 2021 lawsuit against the district on behalf of a teacher and asked for the policy to be blocked, after a complaint was made about the teacher’s LGBTQ-friendly display.

The district confirmed on Saturday that the Twitter thread is their first official statement on the ruling.

On Friday in the twitter thread, the school board said the policy was never meant to attack LGBTQ+ students or teachers, but instead designed to make classrooms safe and welcoming for all.



A Statement from the Newberg Public Schools Board of Directors



The Newberg School Board is in the process of carefully collecting all pertinent information regarding Judge Easterday's verbal ruling on the School Board GBG Policy.

“This policy was written as a means of protecting students from being influenced by the political and social opinions of educators,” the board said. “It was put in place so that classrooms would remain a neutral, safe place where students from all walks of life are welcome, and where academic learning is the focus. The policy also protects students from acts of hate and violence that could occur as the result of over-focus on quasi political issues.”

The board said “potentially controversial signage” risked creating conflict and being divisive, which would create an unsafe environment for students.

Chelsea Shotts, the teacher in question, said in a statement released by the ACLU that preventing displays welcoming LGBTQ+ students will push them to hide that part of themselves, or begin to internalize shame and the belief that they are unwanted, which leads to the disproportionally high rates of suicide among LGBTQ+ youth.

“Open celebration of queer identities through positive symbols of pride communicates to students and staff that we are free to be known and loved, that we are safe,” Shotts said. “Permitting only invisible love of certain types of people is no love at all; it is erasure of human beings. School leaders should be focused on meeting students’ needs and resourcing our schools, not playing politics with people’s lives. My identity and the identities of my students are not political; we are people.”

All students have the right to a safe, welcoming school environment — no matter how you identify or where you come from.

The school board also stated that they do not currently have plans to appeal the ruling, and disputed reports about the amount of district money spent defending the policy in court, saying the school board has spent about $125,000 on the case.

“[This is] taxpayer money that was spent unnecessarily on legal and politically motivated battles, rather than on academic endeavors,” the tweets said. “The school board does not condone this irresponsible use of school funding, and are working hard to arrive at a resolution, so that we can focus on our students and their education.”

Shotts, in the ACLU statement, agreed that the school should be focusing on students, but said her fight was for the life and survival of those students.

“As a queer educator, I have firsthand experience in how harmful it is be forced into the shadows,” Shotts said. “It is why I struggled with thoughts of suicide, and it is why I took a stand against the board’s policy.”

