Portlanders enjoy summer-like temperatures while they’re still here

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Fall may have begun on the calendar, but even though the leaves are changing, the sun is still beating down and the weather isn’t quite getting the hint.

Mauro Galapolo and Ellen Sward were taking a walk through Willamette Park Saturday and said they’re loving having the warmth stick around.

“Sunny days like this are unbeatable,” Galapolo said.

“What’s not to like?” Sward said, agreeing. “We try to go to every corner of the major Portland area, major metropolitan area, and this is the first time at Willamette and loving it. We’ll return again.”

Temperatures this week are expected to be much warmer than average, so 9-year-old Pippa Irving and her dad Mark Irving took advantage of the boating weather.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this sunny today because it was cold in the morning,” Pippa Irving said.

“Fantastic,” Mark Irving said. “I mean, we’re so blessed right? For it to be the first of October and out on the water.”

On Saturday, they were meeting up with friends on the water, and said they plan to take their boat out again on Sunday - trying to hold onto summer-like days while they’re still here.

“Trying to hold onto the boat as long as possible,” Mark Irving said. “We really are, because winters get hard here, right? So we’re just enjoying every day.”

