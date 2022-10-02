Toasty for early October!

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It certainly didn’t feel like October 1st out there today! We hit 86 degrees at the Portland International Airport under sunny skies. Tomorrow expect basically a repeat, but it won’t be quite as breezy as the east wind dies down and we start transitioning to more of an onshore flow.

We’ll see a few morning clouds on Monday but then another warm, sunny afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 80s. More marine air will start filtering into the valleys Monday evening into Tuesday morning, dropping our temperatures back into the upper 70s. Some models are predicting we could still hit 80 degrees on Tuesday, so we’ll have to see how much cloud cover we end up getting. For now, we’re thinking partly cloudy skies.

The rest of the week will feature morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. We’ll still see well above-normal temperatures in the low 80s all the way through Saturday.

