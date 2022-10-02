Very Warm Again Sunday

Good morning!

It sure was warm yesterday, and today could be even warmer! Like yesterday, temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and we expect sunshine through the whole day. We do expect less wind today, however it could still be a bit breezy near the mouth of the gorge until this evening.

Tomorrow, the very warm temperatures continue with highs in the mid 80s and just a few morning clouds. Tuesday will likely be our coolest day in the forecast, with highs in the upper 70s. This is also where we will start to see more cloud cover, especially in the mornings. Tuesday and Wednesday both look like the marine layer will be a little thicker in the morning and slower to clear out toward the afternoon.

Beyond Wednesday, the rest of the week should see some light morning cloud cover, then sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will slowly warm toward the weekend in the low 80s.

