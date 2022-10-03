‘The city just got so into it’: Marathon runners say Portland gave warm welcome

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - On Sunday, runners took over the Rose City for the 50th Portland Marathon. The waterfront was bustling with around 7,000 people who ran in the marathon and half-marathon, according to officials.

“All around me I could hear people saying this is such a cool place,” Mayor Ted Wheeler, who participated, said. “The bridges are beautiful, the river is beautiful, the neighborhoods are cool. It was uplifting after several years of really difficult circumstances for Portland. To hear people coming in now and seeing it, with the recovery underway, and having them acknowledge that Portland is a cool place. It was a bit of a boost and I appreciated hearing that.”

Ellen Riedel came from Seattle to participate. She said she joined friends who flew in from across the country to do the half marathon. They all loved the warm welcome from the city.

“This is one of the best half marathons I have ever seen,” Riedel said. “The city just got so into it. There was live music around the route. It was a beautiful route, nice and shady, throughout all the neighborhoods. Everyone had signs out there, there were little kids passing water out, they had beer at mile 22 for the marathoners. I have never seen a city so into their marathon (and) half marathon.”

Portland-native Shannon Anderson said this is her second marathon. While she’s happy to have completed the 26.2 miles, she said her favorite part was the journey to get here.

“It was a beautiful day,” she said while laughing. “We had so much support throughout the race, but it feels really good to be done. The best was training with my friends. Having my friends and family here, pushing myself. I’m a hometown girl. It just feels really good.”

