The Dalles man charged with federal child exploitation crimes

THE DALLES, Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man from The Dalles is accused of persuading a child to engage in a sexually explicit video chat with him, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon.

Jason Kroeskop has been charged with enticing and sexually exploiting a child online. He made his first appearance in federal court on Sept. 30 and was detained pending further court proceedings.

The U.S. attorney’s office, citing court documents, said Homeland Security Investigations special agents in Tulsa, Oklahoma, were contacted in Aug. 2022 by law enforcement to help with an investigation involving the online exploitation of a child under 12.

Investigators learned that Kroeskop pretended to be a teenager to convince the child to engage in sexually explicit acts during a video chat on Discord, an instant messaging social platform. The U.S. attorney’s office said Kroeskop also recorded the video chat without the victim’s knowledge.

Investigators were able to track Kroeskop’s Discord account, “”Noctis Lucis #7347,” to an internet protocol address registered to his home in The Dalles.

Special agents from Portland contacted Kroeskop at his work and he agreed to talk. According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Kroeskop admitted to having engaged in sexually explicit communications with multiple children online since at least 2021 using Discord, Snapchat and Omegle.

Investigators believe there are more victims who have not come forward. Anyone with information about other crimes committed by Kroeskop are asked to contact HSI at 866-347-2423 or submit a tip online at report.cybertip.org.

