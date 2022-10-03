Deadly crash near Sylvan exit closes Scholls Ferry, knocks out power

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly crash on Southwest Scholls Ferry Road knocked out power and closed the road for much of Sunday, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 3100-3200 blocks of SW Scholls Ferry, where they found a vehicle engulfed in flames on the side of the road. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and found a person dead inside.

PGE said the crash was responsible for a large power outage around Sylvan, and crews were working on repairs into the afternoon. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, about 750 PGE customers are still without power.

Officials said they were investigating and will release more information soon.

