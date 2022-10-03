Dog rescued from two-alarm house fire in Kelso

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A dog is safe after being rescued by firefighters from a two-alarm house fire in Kelso on Sunday evening.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue said firefighters from multiple jurisdictions responded to a fire at a home in the 100 block of Vision Drive at about 8:45 p.m. The homeowners reported the fire started in an outside garbage can and then spread to the house.

People inside the home made it out safely but one of the homeowners went back inside to get his dog. Officials said the man suffered some smoke inhalation and mild burns to his feet.

Firefighters found the dog inside the home and removed it. The dog was treated with oxygen. Sadly, one cat died from the fire.

Officials said crews could not safely attack the fire due to a downed power lines in the driveway of the home. Cowlitz County Public Utility District cut power to the area so crews could safely extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters had the fire knocked down at 9:10 p.m. The cause is under investigation.

