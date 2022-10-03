Early Clouds Keep Tuesday Cooler

After a small surge of marine air this morning, we cleared out to sunny skies and it’s another warm day, though not quite as warm as we were this weekend. Expect those clear skies to continue tonight.

Tomorrow, we are going to see another, stronger push of marine air early morning, leading to a cloudy start to the day. That marine layer looks much slower to clear out tomorrow too, but we should be getting some afternoon sunshine. We are expecting this to keep temperatures much cooler, with highs in the low 70s. This will depend on how much actual sunshine we get tomorrow. If those clouds really struggle to clear out, it could keep temperatures cooler. Temperatures could also get a bit warmer if those clouds clear out faster. We will see a similar morning on Wednesday, but expect to be much sunnier into the afternoon and evening, pushing temperatures into the mid to upper 70s.

We see warmer and sunnier conditions starting Thursday, through the weekend. Temperatures will climb from the low 80s at the end of the workweek to the mid 80s by the end of the weekend. We will see mostly sunny skies during these days. Monday, could see temperatures cooling down a bit, with high in the upper 70s and high clouds through the day.

We do not see any major cooldown in our forecast, nor do we have rain in our 7-day forecast. However, beyond Monday, it looks like we could see a chance for showers coming up. More on that as we get closer.

