Fatal crash near Sylvan exit closes Scholls Ferry, knocks out power

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:13 PM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A fatal crash on Southwest Scholls Ferry Road knocked out power and closed the road for much of Sunday, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 2:30 a.m., police responded to the 3100-3200 blocks of Scholls Ferry, where they found a vehicle engulfed in flames on the side of the road.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and found a person dead inside.

PGE said the crash was responsible for a large power outage around Sylvan, and crews were working on repairs into the afternoon. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, about 750 PGE customers are still without power.

Officials said they were investigating and will release more information soon.

