Fire damages Hillsboro home

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A house in Hillsboro caught fire early Monday morning, according to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue.

A resident of the house woke up at 4 a.m. to the smell of smoke in his home on Northeast 40th Avenue but could not tell where it was coming from. When he opened the garage door, black smoke came pouring into the house. He quickly closed the door and evacuated his family, calling 911 from outside the house.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from the garage and the roof. They quickly made it into the garage and extinguished the fire.

Both residents and their two dogs made it out of the house safely. No one was injured. A fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue would like to remind the public that working smoke alarms save lives and that there should be a smoke detector in every bedroom and on every floor of each house. HFR said, if there is a fire, to call 911 only once you and your family are safely outside of the house.

141 NE 40th Ave (Hillsboro Fire and Rescue)

