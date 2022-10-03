Highway 101 crash leaves German cyclist dead
Published: Oct. 3, 2022
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 29-year-old cyclist from Germany died after a crash with a Dodge Ram Thursday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
Troopers responded to the crash on Highway 101 near milepost 209 at about 2:20 p.m. to find that a southbound Dodge Ram 1500 hit a cyclist named Nathalie Friese.
Friese was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and later pronounced dead.
Oregon State Police provided no other information about the crash.
