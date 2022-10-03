Mother of victim in deadly Old Town stabbing: ‘We need a mayor that cares’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a deadly weekend in Portland with four people being killed on Friday, Sept. 30, all unrelated.

Two stabbings and two shootings, with arrests made in three cases but one gunman still on the run.

The mother of one stabbing victim says the city is filled with violence and something needs to change.

“Portland is not the same as it’s ever been. I mean it’s just going downhill so fast,” said Darlene Herrera.

Her son is Anthony Hartley, who police say was stabbed to death Friday night, at the coroner of NW Broadway and NW Couch Street. His mother received the call late that night and says it was a call she’ll never forget.

“That’s a call you never want to get, I would never want my worst enemy to get that phone call,” said Herrera.

The suspect arrested in her son’s killing is Kalil Ford, who appeared in court Monday, and pleaded not guilty.

Herrera says Ford was just let out of jail days before the stabbing and that the city needs to be safer.

“We need a mayor that cares, that wants to put their mind to work,” said Herrera. Adding that all she wants is justice for her son and for the city to get better.

Police say all cases are still under investigation and that anyone with information on any of the cases is asked to come forward.

