Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 101 near Tillamook

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Tillamook last Thursday evening, according to Oregon State Police.

Just before 5:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 70. OSP said an investigation revealed a southbound black Toyota 4Runner turned onto South Prairie Road into the path of a northbound Harley Davidson FIS motorcycle. The Harley collided with the side of the Toyota and the operator, identified as 73-year-old Carl Anderson, of Tillamook, was thrown from the motorcycle.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene. OSP said the driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Traffic on Highway 101 was affected for about four hours during the investigation. No additional details about the crash have been released by OSP.

