Multiple units respond following large NE Portland homeless camp fire

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Multiple agencies responded Monday after a homeless camp in Northeast Portland caught fire.

According to Portland Fire and Rescue, crews first responded around 1 p.m. to the 7700 block of NE Lombard Street.

Officials say crews arrived and began extinguishing the camp fire as well as neighboring blackberry bushes. Crews from the power company also responded after the fire caused power lines to fall.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, crews are monitoring the area for any remaining hot spots.

Portland fire says no one was injured in the incident.

