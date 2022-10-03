Oregon man convicted of kidnapping after stealing car with baby inside

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County jury found a man guilty of kidnapping after he stole a car with a nine-month-old baby inside in July, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s office.

On the morning of July 27, the baby’s father was picking up a dog at the Oregon Dog Rescue on Southwest Nyberg Road in Tualatin. As he stood near his minivan, then 24-year-old Marcus Paul jumped inside and drove away.

Paul later left the 9-month-old baby on the side of the road in Oregon City on the ground behind a guardrail near the edge of a steep slope. A woman walking her dog found the baby and called 911.

Paul then continued northbound on I-205 as police tracked him. He left the minivan at a location on Northeast Prescot Street, a place known by police for stolen car transactions. Paul tried to escape on foot but was later found and arrested by Portland and Tualatin police officers.

After a four-day trial, Paul was convicted of kidnapping in the second degree, three counts of criminal mistreatment in the first degree and the unauthorized use of a vehicle. His sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday.

