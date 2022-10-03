OSP: Alcohol likely factor in Hwy 99E crash that left 3 dead, 1 injured

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near Gervais early Sunday morning.

Oregon State Police said the crash happened at about 2:46 a.m. near milepost 36. An investigation showed a southbound gray Toyota Corolla crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Honda Accord.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as 21-year-old Epifanio Jose Ruiz, of Beaverton, was taken by Life Flight to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Jorge Valencia Cortez, 22, was a passenger in the Toyota and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, identified as 36-year-old Gabriel Hernandez Ortiz, of Woodburn, was pronounced dead a the crash scene. A passenger in the Honda was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OSP said alcohol is being investigated as the contributing factor to the crash as Ruiz’s blood alcohol level was .24% at the hospital.

Traffic on Highway 99E was affected for about four hours. The Woodburn Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.