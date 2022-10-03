Salem woman dies in rollover crash on I-5

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 near Woodburn on Friday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.

Just before 1 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the interstate near milepost 270. OSP said an investigation revealed a Toyota 4Runner was on the northbound shoulder and began to merge into traffic when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a guardrail and rolled.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as 58-year-old Katharine Deluca-Carroll, of Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Woodburn Fire Department and ODOT helped OSP during the crash investigation.

