Study: Oregonians watch most hours of Netflix in US

LOS GATOS Calif. (KPTV) - Oregonians watch more Netflix than any other state, with the average viewer watching 798 hours a year, according to numbers released by Netflix on Friday.

While residents of this state may win in the watch-hours category, Oregon ranks 11th for password sharing - 48% of Netflix users admit to sharing their login credentials with others. The winner of this dubious honor goes to Ohio, with 59% of subscribers saying they do it.

That, of course, assumes people are answering honestly.

The U.S. states that follow Oregon in watch hours are Utah, Arizona and Hawaii, with residents watching an average of 782, 777, and 777 hours respectively.

North Dakotans watch the least amount of Netflix, with an average of 662 hours per person.

People can explore more state’s numbers in an interactive map Netflix has released here.

